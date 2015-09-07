Voda-moan to Gloat-afone: Vodafone's new plan goes big with the gigs

While the days of hideous bill shock from excessive data usage are pretty much behind us these days, there has still been a fundamental shortage of mobile plans catering to the heavy data user.

Vodafone has tried to address this today by launching a new "sumo-sized" plan, which combines 15GB of data with a new phone (although handset costs may be extra) and unlimited talk and text in Australia for $130 a month over 24 months.

Plus, customers who sign up for the plan before November 3 this year will get that 15GB of data boosted to 20GB at no extra cost.

Something for nothing

Vodafone is also trying to sweeten the deal with additional perks, like unlimited standard international calls to 10 selected destinations from Australia, and access to Vodafone's $5 roaming plans.

There's also a complimentary 12 month subscription to premium services like Spotify, Stan and the Sydney Morning Herald thrown in for good measure.

With 20GB of monthly data at your disposal, you might actually be able to take advantage of that Stan subscription and watch some of the best TV shows on Stan on the go.

The new plan will be available from September 9 – right in time for the iPhone 6S announcement.