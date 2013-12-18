Xperia Z1 and Z Ultra now getting Android 4.3, Xperia Z close behind

It might not KitKat, but it'll do for now

Lagging a little behind their current rivals, Sony's Xperia flagships could start getting a pre-Christmas treat in the form of Android 4.3 Jelly Bean.

The support pages for the Sony Xperia Z1 and Xperia Z Ultra both show the latest software as 14.2.A.0.290, with a release date of 16 December 2013.

Sony may have also inadvertently leaked the release date for the Xperia Z update too, with its support page briefly showing the Android 4.3 Jelly Bean being released on 19 December. Sony's Xperia Z is being treated to software version 10.4.B.0.569.

The page has now been reverted back, but thankfully Xperia Blog managed to get a screenshot just in time.

Now you see me...

Sony is currently lagging a little behind with the Android 4.3 update, with the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4 already having been upgraded.

Included in the update is support for Bluetooth low energy, OpenGL ES 3.0 and multiple users.

Unfortunately, an update still leaves the Xperia line up a little behind the times; Android 4.4 KitKat has launched on the Nexus 5 and is set to hit the One and Galaxy S4 early next year.

One final reminder: even though the update may have left Japanese soil, when it hits your handset is dependent upon your location and network provider.