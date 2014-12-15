Unbelievable Sony Xperia Z4 Compact and Z4 Ultra leak

Sony wants to pack more power into the palm of your hand.

A new leak claims to reveal the specifications of the Sony Xperia Z4 Compact and the Sony Xperia Z4 Ultra, though we'd recommend taking a healthy pinch of salt to go with these rumours.

According to the leaks the Xperia Z4 Compact will keep the 4.7-inch screen size of the Xperia Z3 Compact, but will boost the resolution from 720p to 1080p. The processor will be a Snapdragon 810, and there will be 3GB of RAM.

Apparently the Z4 Compact will come with 32GB storage, a 20.7 megapixel rear camera, IP68 water and dust proof certification and LTE Cat 9 connectivity.

These are certainly impressive specs, and more powerful than anything we've heard about the full size Xperia Z4. This makes us approach this latest leak with caution, as Sony is unlikely to make the Xperia Z4 Compact more powerful than its flagship Z4.

Ultra phone, ultra specs

The Sony Xperia Z4 Ultra is supposed to come with even more impressive specs, with a huge 6.44-inch screen and a resolution of 1440 x 2560, though apparently it will feature the same processor and RAM as the Xperia Z4 Compact.

This is very different to the more down to earth specifications of the Z4 Ultra that we've previously heard, which claimed the handset will have a smaller 5.9-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 805 processor.

The previous specifications are more believable but less exciting than these latest rumours. We were expecting to see the Xperia Z4 at CES in January, though we've not heard about whether the Z4 Compact and Z4 Ultra will show up as well. If the Z4 Ultra and the Z4 Compact are indeed coming with Snapdragon 810 CPUs then we may have to wait later in the year to see them due to shortages of the 810 chipset.

Will Sony allow a delay in its rapid release schedule for Xperia handsets to accommodate the more powerful processor? Or will it go with the safer option of the Snapdragon 805? Hopefully we won't have long to find out.

