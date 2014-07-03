Sony Xperia Z3 Compact leak points towards higher power

Barely two days have gone by since our first supposed look at the Xperia Z3 Compact and now a list of key specs for the device have been leaked.

The specs were unveiled by Twitter tipster DooMLoRD, who posted the information alongside an image of the 'About phone' screen on the handset.

Supposedly the Xperia Z3 Compact has a 4.5-inch 720 x 1280 display, a 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor, 2GB of RAM and an Adreno 330 GPU. The camera will apparently be 20.7 megapixels, while there'll also be a 2.1 megapixel front-facing snapper.

Those are some impressive specs for a compact and a relatively decent upgrade over the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact, which has a smaller screen and a slower, older processor.

Less than its name suggests

On the other hand it's a little disappointing to see that it might still have a 720p screen and while the Z1 Compact was essentially a match for full size Xperia Z1 in all but screen size and resolution, it doesn't look like the Z3 Compact will stand up to the full Xperia Z3 quite so well, as 2GB of RAM already sees it trailing behind the Xperia Z2.

It does have a slightly faster processor than the Z2 (which is clocked at 2.3GHz) though, so that aspect of the specs may be found on the Xperia Z3.

It's hard to say at this point, but if nothing else, going by these specs the Z3 Compact should give the HTC One Mini 2 and Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini a serious run for their money.