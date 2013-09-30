Sony Xperia Z1 Mini gets its colours out in latest leak

The Sony Xperia Z1 Mini popped up earlier this month along with some purported specs, all of which is looking to be accurate with the latest apparent leak of the shrunken Xperia Z1.

A spec sheet has been spotted from a brochure in Japan, delving into some of the gory details for the smaller handset, previously referred to as the Xperia Honami Mini, which it titles the Sony Xperia Z1 f.

The quad-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 CPU and 20.7-megapixel camera of the bigger Xperia Z1 are, interestingly, both featured on the phone, alongside 2GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

You and whose Honami?

However the screen has been shrunk down to a 4.3-inch 720p display, leaving a device that's smaller but thicker than the "regular size" edition.

The accompanying picture also shows the phone in four variations of colour – black, white, pink and lime green (or is that yellow?) - following in the footsteps of Apple's iPhone 5C and Nokia's own penchant for vibrant handsets.

It seems an awful lot of effort to go to in order to fool the internet, so while we always advise a healthy dose of skepticism, we'll err more on the side of optimism this time.

We're expecting to go official with the phone some time in the next couple of months. Though we're yet to hear whether it will also be waterproof and dustproof, we'd say the chances of it keeping such features are are pretty likely.