Purported Sony Xperia Z1 Mini display shaves off a few tenths of an inch

The rumored Sony Xperia Z1 Mini smartphone may live up to that "Mini" name by being a smaller version of the forthcoming Sony Xperia Z1 and offering a few other compromises.

The smaller Xperia Z1 Mini display was leaked by cell phone parts retailer ETradeSupply, noted Android Community, measuring at just 4.3 inches diagonally.

That's .7 inches smaller than the full-sized Xperia Z1 smartphone, which has a 5-inch display.

The only significant compromise between the two phones is that the 4.3-inch Xperia Z1 Mini is said to have a 1280 x 720 resolution, whereas the normal sized version sports a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Xperia Z1 Mini specs speculated

1080p aside, the rumored Xperia Z1 Mini specs appear to be in line with the true definition of a mini smartphone model.

Sony is said to be keeping the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 16GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM and the 20.7 megapixel camera with a Sony G Lens.

The smaller form factor of the unconfirmed phone has led to a slightly smaller 2400 mAh battery, vs the 3000 mAh Xperia Z1 battery, according to the latest rumors.

There's nothing to suggest the Xperia Z1 Mini will be waterproof and dust-proof - but considering these are key selling points of its bigger brother, it wouldn't be far-fetched to expect such features.

We'll have time to confirm those features. Android Community suggests that Sony will announce the Z1 Mini sometime in the fall, as it's still shipping the normal-sized Xperia Z1.