3GSM 2007: Windows Mobile 6 announced

Microsoft has announced its new mobile operating system at the 3GSM mobile event in Barcelona. Windows Mobile 6 includes improved support for Office features previously only available on the PC.

You can now edit Word and Excel documents in their original format, rather than in a cut-down mobile interface. Tables and images are displayed as they originally appear in the documents. Mobile versions of Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint are included in the OS.

There's also improved support for mobile email, bringing together web-based mail as well as corporate accounts with Exchange Server 2007. HTML mail displays in its original format. Outlook supports push email and will automatically synchronise Outlook calendars, tasks and contacts through Exchange Server.

Windows Mobile 6 also introduces several new Windows Live apps including Windows Live Messenger.

Microsoft says Windows Mobile 6 will be available by the middle of the year in devices such as the new HTC SPV E650, distributed by Orange.

A report from IDC said that Windows Mobile device shipments increased 135.3 per cent year-on-year in 2006.