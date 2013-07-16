Samsung Galaxy S3 and Note 2 may skip straight to Android 4.3

Android 4.3 is inevitably headed our way, but while the HTC One might have just been injected with Android 4.2.2, the

Samsung Galaxy S3

and

Note 2

might have to hold out a bit longer before they see an update.

But don't worry, it's coming. At least that's what a so-claimed insider speaking to Temefy reckons, saying that the 4.3 Jelly Bean update is well underway. And right now the plan is for the Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 to leap over 4.2.2 to get there.

The report goes on to tell us that the next update for the two handsets will arrive in November or December this year, making it very likely that 4.3 is on the cards.

Delayed droid

Finally, we're told that the Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Note 2 will all be upgradeable to the next major Android overhaul - ie 5.0 Key Lime Pie. However, the release across the devices will be somewhat staggered.

About a month ago we heard that Android 4.2.2 for these devices was to be delayed beyond its expected June/July release date, so we're hardly gobsmacked.

It's all just rumours right now but it does a fair amount of sense if 4.3 is imminent. After all, what's the point of getting 4.2.2 if the next best thing is just around the corner?

