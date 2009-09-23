Samsung debuts Genio Touch Qwerty and Pro

Following on from the debut of the 2.8-inch touchscreened Genio Touch earlier this month, Samsung has unveiled two new touchscreen siblings – the Genio Qwerty and Pro.

Like the Genio Touch, both are equally focused at the budget end of the market and are lightweight, colourful and tough devices which we'll get fully hands-on with very soon.

Like the Genio Touch, the new models feature Samsung's proprietary TouchWiz interface, meaning access to the imminent app store as well. Each includes Samsung's widgets for uploading photos and interacting with services including Facebook, MySpace, Flickr, Photobucket and Twitter

The Genio Qwerty first (known as the Corby TXT elsewhere than the UK). It's a "message-centric mobile for heavy texters" - with a QWERTY keyboard below the screen – and features a 2.2-inch display with H.263, MPEG4 and WMV compatibility, 40MB of memory, 2 megapixel camera and FM radio.

It weighs in at a mere 94g and measures 111 x 60 x 13 mm. Unlike on the original Genio Touch, there's also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Corby Pro adds a full slide-out QWERTY keyboard, 3MP camera, Wi-Fi and 7.2Mbps HSDPA plus dedicated music keys. There's also 100MB of memory while the key measurements come in at 105 x 57 x 16 mm and weight at 135g.

The new models will be released in the UK before the end of September, according to Samsung.