Optus first to Xperia the Z2 in Australia

Sony's best phone yet is finally available in Australia

Updated 13 May: Telstra has today announced that the Xperia Z2 will be available online and in stores today for an outright price of $672, which is $87 cheaper than Sony's outright price.

On a 24-month plan, the handset will demand an extra $6 charge per month on a $70 Mobile Accelerate Plan, or $10 extra per month on a $60 Business Performance Plan.

Original story...

Sony has been on the warpath with its flagship handset releases. Just six months after it released the Xperia Z1, it's doubling down with the launch of its new masterpiece, the Xperia Z2.

The handset, which combines the waterproof design of previous Xperia Z models with new 4K video recording and noise cancellation technologies, is competing head to head with the HTC One M8 and the Samsung Galaxy S5 for your shiny new-phone dollar.

While we already know this is the best phone Sony has ever built, and one of the best phones in the world right now, it's good to finally get an Australian release.

Beat it, this phone ain't Bad

Optus is the first telco to launch the handset, with the Z2 arriving today on a range of plans. You can expect to fork out $16 a month in handset repayments on a $60 Optus plan though, which includes 1.5GB of data.

Optus is also throwing in a free pair of Adidas trainers worth $190 for customers who get the phone and claim before the end of July.

Vodafone customers can grab the handset from May 7, with handset repayments of $10 a month on the $65 plan, which includes 1.5GB of data as standard.

Telstra customers can register their interest for the handset, although no official release date has been confirmed.

Everyone else can grab the handset outright today for $759 through Sony direct channels.

There's also a spot of good news for Michael Jackson fans, as every Xperia Z2 owner can grab a copy of the late king of pop's new album XSCAPE via the Xperia Lounge app on the day the album is released.

If that doesn't sell you, we don't know what will...