Yes, I'm special: Lumia 1020 has optional camera grip with extra battery

On Thursday, Nokia revealed the phone we've all been anticipating in the Lumia 1020, and it sounds like the photographer's dream that's been leaked left and right.

Knowing just how important its 41MP camera is to the 1020, Nokia will also release an additional camera grip accessory (complete with actual shutter button) to make the device feel much more like a traditional point-and-shoot.

Check out our hands on: Nokia Lumia 1020 review

To make things even more appealing, the camera grip will also boost the Nokia Lumia 1020's 2,000mAh battery with a 1,020mAh battery of its own, effectively taking all the worry out of wondering when the battery might run out.

Simultaneous launch

The camera grip will launch alongside the Lumia 1020 when Nokia's new Windows 8 phone arrives in the U.S. later this month, and the U.K. later this fall.

While the $79 (about £52, AU$86) price point on the camera grip might not seem that bad at first, in addition to the $299.99 (about £199, AU$327) price tag of the Lumia 1020, Nokia has effectively put out one of the priciest phones on the market.

The tripod support and USB port on the camera grip are all well and good, but it remains to be seen if consumers will opt to buy a phone with a really great camera, versus keeping their existing smartphones and separate cameras.