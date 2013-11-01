Nexus 5 release date and price: where can I get it?

Wow, Nexus 5, we were starting to wonder if we'd ever see you.

Now that Google has gone official with the Nexus 5, which is the first device to come packing Android 4.4 KitKat, the good news is that you don't have long to wait to get your hands on its chocolatey goodness.

Interestingly in Australia, your options might be a bit limited, with LG Australia saying: "Further information on the retail launch date, operator partner, pricing and sales channels will follow on completion of local network testing".

But we've picked and prodded to see where you should be looking, and where you won't even get a hint of the Nexus 5. Keep an eye on the list though, as we'll be updating as we hear more...

Google Play Store

As expect, your best bet at picking up the Nexus 5 is straight from the Google Play Store. It's available for $399 for the 16GB model in black or white, or $449 for 32GB, but this one's only available in white.

Pre-orders are going pretty fast, with the website currently saying that the black options won't be shipping until 3 to 4 weeks, though the white ones are still available to be shipped starting November 8.

Vodafone

A Vodafone spokesperson told TechRadar that the telco will not be ranging the handset, and won't even be testing it on their network.

So if you're with Vodafone Australia, your best option will be to pick up the Nexus 5 through Google Play Store and take up either a prepaid option or a BYO post-paid plan.

Just because Vodafone won't be testing it doesn't mean the phone won't work across its 4G and 3G network, as the Nexus 5 does support the 1800MHz frequency band, which is what Voda works on.

Optus

Optus is another telco that won't be ranging the Nexus 5, and presumably won't be testing the device either.

Again, the Nexus 5 should work on Optus' 3G and 4G networks, with the handset supporting at least 3 of the bands that the telco uses.

Telstra

Currently, Telstra seems to be the only Aussie telco looking into ranging the Nexus 5, meaning Telstra is likely to be LG's operator partner for the new Nexus.

A spokesperson told TechRadar: "Telstra always endeavours to bring the latest technology to our customers, and is currently investigating including the Nexus 5 with Android 4.4 KitKat operating system in its range."

You can register your interest over at Telstra's website.

Harvey Norman

We haven't heard anything official from the retailer, nor from LG, but we suspect that the Nexus 5 will likely makes its way to Harvey Norman as it is one of the very few retailers to stock the Nexus 4.