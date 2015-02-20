Motorola has an 'exciting' announcement planned for February 25

Fresh off their president defending the company's design ethos, Motorola is planning to unleash something new next week, courtesy of a mysterious box being hand-delivered to the press.

9to5Google today reported that Motorola is busy emailing members of the tech press, giving them a heads-up about a mystery package scheduled to arrive on just in time for the mid-week "hump day" on February 25.

Unfortunately, Motorola is playing coy on exactly what the box might contain, beyond the invitation's teaser which explains that "everything you need fits inside one box, which we will deliver to your doorstep on Wednesday."

It hasn't been that long since Motorola last refreshed its flagship Moto X smartphone, and the report speculates a followup to the Moto 360 smartwatch could be what's in store, but details are otherwise scarce.

Jack in the box

"Motorola is making an exciting announcement next week and wants you to be in the front row. The best part? You get to choose where and when you'd like to experience it," the media invitation from Motorola reads.

That will likely come as music to the ears of journalists still recovering from the CES 2015 early last month, who will soon be on a plane bound to Barcelona, Spain for MWC 2015, which kicks off March 2.

Assuming none of Motorola's mystery boxes wind up leaking out before next Wednesday, we'll all have to wait and see what kind of potential new product the now Lenovo-owned manufacturer might have up its collective sleeves.