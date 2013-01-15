LG shies away from Google Nexus 5 speculation

LG has played down reports that suggest the Korean manufacturer has been lined up to produce the Google Nexus 5 smartphone.

Branding the claims as "unfounded", an unnamed LG spokesperson spoke to Korean site Chosun Biz about the firm's dealings with Google and the Nexus line of products.

This isn't a huge surprise after Google blamed LG for the delay in shipping Nexus 4 stock. Besides, the search engine likes to share the Nexus spoils among manufacturers, with HTC, Samsung and LG all getting a bite of the apple so far.

Nexus 4 supply issues not LG's fault

The LG spokesperson also defend the firm when quizzed on the supply issues surrounding the Nexus 4, claiming that no such delays existed at the LG's end.

This switches the blame back onto Google who some have accused of purposely throttling the number of units available in an attempt to increase hype and demand around the product.

It's unlikely that we'll ever get the real reason behind the Nexus 4 shortage with both Google and LG seemingly happy to pass the buck.

The NexTus tablet

According to the folks over at Mobile PC Online the Google Nexus 5 will arrive with a quad-core processor and 1080p display before the end of the year alongside a new tablet currently being dubbed the Google Nexus 7.7.

As the name suggests the new Nexus tablet will apparently feature a 7.7-inch display which the Chinese site claims will be full HD, alongside a Tegra 4 quad-core chip and 2GB of RAM.

While the suggestion of a new Nexus smartphone and tablet is hardly groundbreaking stuff, we're a little more reserved when it comes to the exact specifications of the devices with the sources of this information unknown, so don't get too excited just yet.

