LG Optimus LTE hits one million sales mark

Optimus LTE - tapping into the new era of connectivity

LG has announced that its Optimus LTE smartphone has hit the million sales mark, despite a limited release in just four countries.

LTE is the next generation network which allows high speed data transfer on the go for mobile devices, but many countries, including the UK, are yet to see the technology arrive.

However, the LG Optimus LTE has proven to be hugely popular in the four markets that it was released in, with sales in its home market of Korea surpassing 600,000.

Canada, Japan and the hugely competitive US market also have the Optimus LTE and LG insists that the sales landmark proves its growing power in what it describes as the 'emerging LTE era'.

Brisk sales

"With brisk sales for a high-end smartphone, the Optimus LTE reaffirms LG's leadership in mobile LTE technology," said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Mobile.

"The combination of LTE connectivity with LG's True HD IPS display has resonated with the public regarding the potential of LTE technology."

The Optimus LTS offers up a 1.5GHz dual core-processor, 8MP camera and DNLA, but it is the IPS screen and the LTE connectivity that inevitably headline for the handset.

Interestingly, a report cited by the Korean manufacturer has suggested that LG holds 23 per cent of the 1,400 LTE patents filed worldwide after first demonstrating the technology in 2007.