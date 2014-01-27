KitKat and Sense 6.0 release dates for HTC One leaked

More goodies on the way for the One

If you're getting bored with your HTC One then good news, there are a couple of software updates on the horizon for the flagship smartphone.

HTC confirmed on its Twitter feed that US-based HTC One owners can expect the Android 4.4 KitKat update to land within the next week, which means it can't be too far off the rest of the world.

The tweet in question reads: "We're getting close. Final KitKat software has entered carrier labs for final testing, and we expect certification next week."

Update: The proof is on the Software Updates page pudding. HTC's shows the latest flavor of Android is indeed in certification mode over at AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. "Integration" is underway for the AT&T HTC One Mini and Sprint and Verizon HTC One Max.

This is hardly a surprise, as HTC had revealed it planned to get the KitKat update out to One handsets in February - so it looks like the manufacturer is bang on schedule.

We need more Sense!

With the HTC M8 - the successor to the One - hotly tipped for an arrival in the next couple of months sporting both Android 4.4 KitKat and the new Sense 6.0 UI, questions are being raised over whether its predecessor will also get the new version of Sense.

Apparently Sense 6.0 is due to land on the HTC One during summer or autumn of 2014 - that's if you believe the leaked software update plans posted by @LlabTooFeR - while older handsets such as the One X, One X+ and One S will miss out on all the goodies.

We have pressed HTC for more information on the various software updates planned for the one, and we'll update this article once we hear back.

Via TrustedReviews and SoftPedia