Whew! Galaxy S4 off limits for Apple in ongoing Samsung battle

Just how many Samsung devices can Apple keep adding to its patent lawsuit? Apparently it's hit the limit now that a U.S. judge squashed Cupertino's plans to add one more.

Bloomberg reported today that U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul S. Grewal has finally put the kibosh on Apple's continued efforts to stack up Samsung devices that allegedly infringe on its patents. This is the second patent case between the two tech giants taking place in San Jose, Calif.

Last month, Apple attempted to throw just one more log onto the existing pile of 22 devices with the addition of the Samsung Galaxy S4, and was even willing to make room for the flagship by ejecting one of the company's older products.

"Upon the grant of such motion, Apple will eliminate (without prejudice) one of the Accused Products named herein, so that it will continue to accuse only 22 products of infringement at this stage of the litigation," an Apple filing proposed in May.

Time and energy

Unfortunately for the iPhone maker, Grewal would hear none of it, referring to the addition of yet another product as a "tax on the court's resources."

"Each time these parties appear in the courtroom, they consume considerable amounts of the court's time and energy, which takes time away from other parties who also require and are entitled to the court's attention," the judge's ruling noted.

Grewal also reminded attorneys of U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's efforts to streamline ongoing patent cases between the two companies, "which requires reducing the number of products and patents at issue - not increasing them."

Attorney Josh Krevitt argued that excluding the Galaxy S4 "would require Apple to file a new lawsuit," given the current roster of Samsung products will already be out of date when the trial begins next year.