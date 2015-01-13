iPhone 6S ready to rock a dual-lens camera and 3D pressure sensor?

The rumoured iPhone 6S could feature a dual-lens camera with optical zoom and a 3D pressure sensor, according to Taiwanese media.

The rumours have apparently come from supply-chain sources. Although the details of the next iPhone are scarce (and we don't even know if it will be called the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 or something completely different), it's pretty much certain that Apple will release a new iPhone this year.

The dual-lens camera would not only boast optical zoom features, which offer greater image quality over digital zoom, but it will also allow for more light to reach the sensor, again drastically improving image quality.

May the force touch be with you

The 3D pressure sensor is perhaps more intriguing and could hint at Apple bringing its Force Touch technology, which is included in the upcoming Apple Watch, to iPhones.

This technology lets the touchscreen sense the amount of force you're using, distinguishing between light taps and deep presses and allowing for more complex contextual menus and controls.

According to the new leaks the new iPhone will once again come in 4.7 and 5.5-inch varieties, so it looks like that 4-inch iPhone 6S is even less likely.

Apparently Apple will also drop the 16GB version and reinstate the 32GB capacity as the lowest storage option. If this is true then we'll be very happy as 16GB is far too little for modern smartphones, especially ones that value photos, media and apps so highly.

