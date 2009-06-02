INQ confirms Twitter phone for Q4 2009

INQ has confirmed that it will be bringing a Twitter phone to market for Christmas this year, after the success of its first effort.

The Facebook phone, or INQ1, had tight integration with the biggest social network, and the next effort (unconfirmed as the INQ2) will have Twitter support baked in the case.

It is reported this low cost handset, which only cost £80 the 3 network, managed to shift 700,000 units, and is still apparently wandering out the shops at a pretty impressive rate.

Frank Meehan, CEO of INQ, said "This can really help open up and drive Twitter use on mobile when usage becomes part of your data package like on the PC."

Twitter play

He had previously stated that the next iteration of its handset models would likely contain some kind of Twitter support, at the event the company hosted back in February.

Meehan also hinted that the next device would possibly have a full QWERTY keyboard as well, which would be great for quick Tweets, although 140 characters isn't that hard to tap out on a normal keypad.

And not only that, but INQ has also pledged to make another device before the Christmas period, so we could be seeing the INQ2 and INQ3 before 2010 is upon us.

Via Reuters