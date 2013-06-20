Huawei Ascend W2 leaks again with specs and China in its sights

The Huawei Ascend W2 looks pretty likely to be the next Windows Phone 8 handset to come out of the Chinese firm after it appeared briefly in a video from China Mobile.

Following on from the Ascend W1, the Ascend W2 is set to bring with it slightly beefier specs, which will see Hauwei bend towards the middle of the Windows Phone market.

In the China Mobile ad the Ascend W2 appears briefly revealing a design which looks very similar to an image leaked by @evleaks a couple of months ago - and the styling appears to mirror the Android-based Ascend G330 and Ascend G510.

Coming soon

There's no exact Huawei Ascend W2 release date shown in the China Mobile video, although it is apparently "coming soon" to the network and we'd expect it to arrive in other countries around the world in due course.

It was suggested that Huawei may unveil the Ascend W2 alongside the Ascend P6 at its London event earlier this week but since this didn't come to pass, we're still waiting for the firm's second Windows Phone 8 device.

According to previous rumours the Ascend W2 will pack a 4.3-inch display, 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 8MP rear camera and a 2000mAh battery.

If these specs end up being correct, the Huawei Ascend W2 will be lining up alongside the Nokia Lumia 820 and HTC 8X in Microsoft's WP8 stable.

From WinP via WMPoweruser