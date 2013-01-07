Huawei Ascend D2: 'the world's most powerful smartphone'

It's white, Jim, but not as we know it

Huawei's attempts to become a well-known brand in its own right have taken another step closer with the launch of the Ascend G2.

Successor to the little-seen D1 Quad, the D2 has been dubbed as the 'world's most powerful smartphone' by Huawei with a 1.5GHz K3V2 quad core CPU from Huawei, as well as Android Jelly Bean 4.1 as the OS of choice.

It features a pin sharp 443 PPI display, thanks to a 5-inch size coupled with a 1080x 1920 resolution, and features intelligent power control that means it can get up to six days' standby, according to the Chinese firm.

Power to your snaps

There's a 13MP camera on the back with decent low light ability, and a very similar construction to that on the iPhone, but with advanced control such as being able to manually alter the colour temperature.

To power that high res screen a whopping 3,000mAh battery has been plugged in under the hood, which apparently charges 25 percent faster than the Samsung Galaxy S3 despite the larger power pack.

And for the clumsy among us, it's even dust and water resistant, which seems to be something of a theme for smartphones in 2013.

We don't have prices yet, but we do have a lovely release dates: the Ascend D2 will launch in January in China, and while there's no news on a global launch we can't see this being confined to Asia for too long.