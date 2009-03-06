HTC set to debut 8MP cameraphone?

The line-up leak we published earlier in the year from HTC has come rolling back round again, and this time with a few more details to get us all salivating.

The most impatience-creating is the Firestone, which will reportedly be in our hands from August of this year.

It comes with an 8MP camera and is tipped to replace the Touch HD with a 3.6-inch touchscreen, as well as the much-fabled Windows Mobile 6.5.

The next in the chain of excitement will be the Whitestone, due in September, which has the same screen size, but sadly only Windows 6.1. However a 5MP camera helps keep things sweet, although we would have liked to see some 3G connectivity in there too.

Thoth, thoth, thoth... say it 10 times quickly

The Thoth, awesomely-fun-name to say apart, will be a real powerhouse in mobile terms to take on the grunt of the Toshiba TG01.

Using Windows Mobile 6.5, it will be powered by a 1GHz Qualcomm 8250 processor, with 256 MB RAM and 512 MB ROM. It will also sport a massive 4.8-inch screen and pack a 5MP camera... this is the device to really get people's mobile lust pumping, and is set to launch in September.

Others coming later in the year include the Twin, with a 3.2 MP camera coming in August, and the Maple, which has 3G, a 2.4-inch screen and runs Windows Mobile 6.1.

However all these stats have been 'leaked' from WMpoweruser.com, so until we get the good word from HTC we'll try and keep our excitement in check.

From WMpoweruser.com via Engadget Mobile