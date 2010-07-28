Google rolls out more rigorous Android market protection

Google has announced a more rigorous protection for Android developers, with the company announcing licensing service for Android application and provides a secure mechanism to keep the apps out of greedy hands.

Android developers have long complained that anyone with a modicum of knowledge can use their apps with out authorisation.

However, Google is keen to remedy that, and acknowledges the need for protection.

Better protection

"In my conversations with Android developers, I often hear that you'd like better protection against unauthorized use of your applications, blogged Android's Eric Chu.

"So today, I'm pleased to announce the release of a licensing service for applications in Android Market.

"This simple and free service provides a secure mechanism to manage access to all Android Market paid applications targeting Android 1.5 or higher.

"At run time, with the inclusion of a set of libraries provided by us, your application can query the Android Market licensing server to determine the license status of your users.

"It returns information on whether your users are authorized to use the app based on stored sales records.

Google says that the new system will replace the current Android protection system in the coming months, adding: "This licensing service operating real time over the network provides more flexibility in choosing license-enforcement strategies, and a more secure approach in protecting your applications from unauthorized use, than copy protection.