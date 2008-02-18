PSP gaming mobile phone on way?

That a gaming handset in the style of the Sony PlayStation Portable may be on the cards is old news. But now the official Sony magazine has dropped hints that a PSP-style mobile phone may be on its way this month.

A PSP-style gaming mobile phone is ‘in development’ according to Sony Magazine, and could be in shops as early as this month, PhoneMag.com reports. The news website has even managed to track down a picture of the supposed handset.

PSP phone coming 'by Christmas'

Sony Ericsson’s head of gaming, Peter Ahnegard, said last year that a Sony PlayStation-branded gaming phone would be coming ‘by Christmas’, but did not specify which Christmas.

But at CES earlier this year, Merran Wrigley, head of PR at Sony Ericsson, said that given the current state of mobile technology the firm would not be able to create a phone worthy of the Sony PlayStation brand.

However, following the link-ups with Sony brands such as the Walkman and CyberShot series to create high-end music and cameraphones, the idea of Sony Ericsson launching a PSP-style phone makes excellent sense.

TechRadar.com has contacted Sony Computer Entertainment Europe this morning and we are awaiting comment. We will of course bring you an update as soon as we get any further information.