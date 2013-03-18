BlackBerry CEO disses iPhone, calls it out of touch

BlackBerry's CEO has laid a burn on the iPhone, pointing out that its software is starting to look a bit dated.

We'll say that again: BlackBerry's CEO has dissed the iPhone for being out of date.

Zing. Thorsten Heins' actual comments to the Australian Financial Review started out quite fawning: "Apple did a fantastic job in bringing touch devices to market.

"They did a fantastic job with the user interface, they are a design icon. There is a reason why they were so successful, and we actually have to admit this and respect that."

Out of touch

But hey, times change: "The rate of innovation is so high in our industry that if you don't innovate at that speed you can be replaced pretty quickly.

"The user interface on the iPhone, with all due respect for what this invention was all about, is now five years old."

To be fair to Heins and co, if anyone should know about slowing down and being replaced, it's BlackBerry.

But the launch of its new BlackBerry 10 OS and the not-terrible 4-star BlackBerry Z10 has obviously swollen the company's cranial cavity.

We doubt that Apple will respond with a microsite outlining all the reasons why the iPhone is still better than BlackBerry a la this weekend's lame defensive against the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4, but still: it's always fun when tech companies start pulling each others' hair.

Via All Things D