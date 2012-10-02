BlackBerry Aristo spec leak boasts quad-core Krait processor

The BlackBerry leaks are coming thick and fast this week, with the BlackBerry Aristo the latest in a string of spec-based reveals.

The handset is a super high-end affair, apparently set to come with a Qualcomm Krait quad-core processor, LTE connectivity and a 4.65-inch OLED touchscreen.

Under all that, there's 2GB of RAM as well as 16GB flash memory with a MicroSD slot, with NFC, micro HDMI out, DLNA and Bluetooth 4.0 all cluttering up the spec list.

Aristo-brat

The BlackBerry Aristo is listed as being an impressive 8.85mm thin, while it's said to be rocking an 8MP camera with 1080p video recording and a 720p 2MP front-facing snapper too.

We haven't heard of the BlackBerry Aristo before, not that that means a great deal – but it's possible that this will be a second-gen BlackBerry 10 handset.

So perhaps we'll see the slightly-lower-specced dual-core Laguna and London L-Series handsets launch on schedule in the first quarter of 2013, with the more exciting sounding Aristo landing some time afterwards.

Unfortunately, there are no guarantees on this – the spec sheet could in fact be a load of old cobblers. We won't know until RIM tells us and the company is staying tight-lipped on its BlackBerry 10 hardware until next year at least.

From Rapidberry via CrackBerry