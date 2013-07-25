BlackBerry A10 pops up again in clearest leak yet

The BlackBerry A10 seems to be leaking all over the shop and we might have just got our clearest view of the super-sized handset to date.

A series of photos appeared on Taiwanese site Tinhte alongside a video claiming to show the A10 and a list of specs for the smartphone.

What's surprising about the latest photos is their clarity, with detailed high resolution shots giving us a good view of what is probably the BlackBerry A10 - and they're quite different from the blurry images we've had to go on recently.

A-class images

While the Taiwanese site may have got hold of the pictures, the handset featuring in the snaps appears to be a US variant as it's sporting the AT&T carrier logo on its rear.

Credit: Tinhte

The specs accompanying the photos and video seem to match those leaked last week, with the site claiming the A10 will sport a 5-inch display, 1.7GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera and a 2800mAh battery.

There's a bit of bad news for battery fans though, as the power pack doesn't seem to be removable in the BlackBerry A10 if these leaks are accurate.

Credit: Tinhte

This wouldn't be the first BlackBerry 10 handset to feature a non-removable battery with the Q5 sporting a sealed chassis, but the flagship Z10 and Q10 both give you the option to pop it out.

In terms of a BlackBerry A10 release date rumours suggest it will arrive before the year is out, but there's no clear date just yet.

Via BGR