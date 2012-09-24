"Apple claims Samsung caused 'irreversible damage to the iPhone'

Apple has headed back to court after its August battle with Samsung, demanding more money be paid out because of damage to its brand.

Back in August a US jury found Samsung guilty of patent infringement and ordered the Korean firm to pay Apple over $1 billion (more than £610 million) – but it turns out that's not enough for the Cupertino-based firm.

That's right, Apple was back in court at the end of last week asking for another $707 million (around £435 million) from the maker of the Galaxy S3, as it claimed Samsung had caused irreversible "damage to the iPhone's distinctive product identity".

Reaped extraordinary rewards

Apple went on to say: "Samsung has reaped extraordinary rewards from its wrongful sale of iPhone and iPad clones by taking market share, revenues, and profits from Apple."

Samsung is obviously not too pleased about the August ruling and has also approached the court asking for a new trail.

In a statement, Samsung said: "The Court's constraints on trial time, witnesses and exhibits were unprecedented for a patent case of this complexity and magnitude, and prevented Samsung from presenting a full and fair case in response to Apple's many claims."

Samsung will also be going through the new iPhone 5 with a fine-toothed comb, to see if it has any grounds to launch a counter-attack on its Cupertino-based rival.

So Apple wants more money and Samsung is crying about not being treated fairly – is the court going to listen to either side or just draw a line under the whole ugly business and move on?

Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.

From BBC