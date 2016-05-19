All the points! Samsung Pay now works with your loyalty cards

Samsung just updated Samsung Pay to help you with your swollen wallet. Samsung Pay can now store all of your loyalty cards inside the app.

According to Samsung, the average American household carries almost 30 loyalty cards, which is quite a lot of plastic to lug around.

Loyalty cards can be added to Samsung Pay either by using your smartphone's camera or by typing in the numbers manually. There's a list of merchants inside the app but you can add ones that aren't listed.

Your loyalty cards will sit alongside your credit and debit cards, and can be accessed quickly with a swipe up from the lock screen. Tap "Membership Cards" at the top and you'll be able to quickly find and summon a barcode for a loyalty card.

Samsung Pay launched a year ago, and offers the ability to work with older terminals that don't support near field communications (NFC). This gives Samsung's mobile payment system a leg up on competitors like Android Pay and Apple Pay.

As of February of this year, Samsung Pay has over 5 million registered users. The company is working on bringing more features to Samsung Pay, like the ability to withdraw cash from an ATM and pay for subway rides, which are already available in Korea.

One of the biggest downsides of Samsung Pay is that it only supports select Samsung devices like the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy Note 5. But having used Samsung Pay for the last year, it's a feature I'd hesitate to give up when it's time to upgrade my phone.