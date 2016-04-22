'Exciting' new Motorola device coming June 9

We've been awash with rumours of a Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus and it looks like they could soon be made official, as Motorola is apparently launching a new device on June 9.

At least that's what Lenovo's CEO, Yang Yuanqing, said during the launch of the Lenovo Zuk Z2 Pro according to GizmoChina. He didn't reveal any specifics about the device, though he did claim it would be "exciting."

We're big fans of excitement here, so hopefully it lives up to the billing, whatever it is. The most likely candidate is the aforementioned Moto G4 and/or Moto G4 Plus, since they've been leaking left, right and centre.

Rumours suggest they'll both have 5.5-inch screens, 16GB of storage and come in a choice of black or white, but that the Moto G4 Plus will have a higher spec 16MP camera, where the standard Moto G4 will just have a 13MP one.

The Moto G4 Plus is also said to benefit from a fingerprint scanner, which would be nice to see on what will presumably be a very affordable handset.

X beats G

That would be somewhat exciting, but what would be even more exciting is a higher-end phone that we know almost nothing about, like a new Moto X Style.

Given that last year's model was announced in July the timing could just about work, especially as a leak appeared in December purportedly showing it off with a new metal and glass construction, but as we've heard little else about it we're not holding our breath.

It would be exciting though and excitement is what we've been promised, so don't disappoint us Motorola.