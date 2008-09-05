Apple rejects apps it deems of 'Limited Utility'

Apple has rejected a new iPhone app called Pull My Finger, deeming it to offer "limited utility" for its customers, which has caused a minor outcry amongst iPhone users and developers alike.

MacRumors runs the following rejection letter to the developer of Pull My Finger from Apple's Victor Wang, of its Worldwide Developer Relations department:

"Hello Developer,

We've reviewed your application Pull My Finger. We have determined that this application is of limited utility to the broad iPhone and iPod touch user community, and will not be published to the App Store.

It may be very appropriate to share with friends and family, and we recommend you review the Ad Hoc method on the Distribution tab of the iPhone Developer Portal for details on distributing this application among a small group of people of your choosing.

Regards,

Victor Wang

Worldwide Developer Relations

Apple, Inc."

Gimmickry, advertising, gaming

Which of course, begs the question, how coms iPhone apps (and viral advertising gimmicks) such as iPint, iLighter or even games such as SEGA's glorious Super Monkey Ball and a number of the other iPhone Apps that we actually cannot live without - are deemed by Apple to offer enough 'utility'?

Where, for example, is the utility in directing a little cartoon monkey in a see-through ball around a maze in the sky encouraging him to pick up floating bananas on his way?

Surely, the consumer should be able to decide which apps they spend their hard-earned on? Or is Apple correct to offer some kind of quality control on what apps make it on to the App Store?