Patriots vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch today's NFL football from anywhere

The 2019-2020 NFL season is already shaping up to be an exciting one and this weekend we’ll get to see the New England Patriots face off against the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. You can catch all the action as the reigning NFL champions try to recreate last season’s magic and luckily TechRadar is here to help with all the info you need on getting a Patriots vs Dolphins live stream.

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins - when and where? The Patriots will take on the Dolphins in Miami today when the two teams face off at the 60,000+ Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 15. Kick-off time is set for 1pm local time (10am PT, 6pm BST, 3am AEST).

The Patriots opened this season with a 33-3 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Phillip Dorset scored a touchdown off a 58-yard pass from Tom Brady while Stephen Gostkowski managed to make several field goals during the game.

Meanwhile the Dolphins opened this season with a 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jason Sanders kicked a 54 yard field goal while Preston Williams scored off a 6-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Ravens have never been known as an offensive juggernaut but they were able to set numerous team records in last weekend’s game against the Dolphins.

The Patriots are the clear favorite to win in Sunday’s game but the team has only won one game during their last six visits to Miami and they even suffered a streak of two straight losses.

Whether you’re a Patriots fan in New England, a Dolphins fan in Miami or just want to tune in for all the action at the Hard Rock Stadium, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream the Patriots vs Dolphins this weekend so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Patriots vs Dolphins game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Patriots vs Dolphins online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Patriots vs Dolphins in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on CBS. The network will stream the Patriots vs Dolphins at 1pm ET / 10am PT. CBS will also stream today’s game on its own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. For your convenience, we’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Dolphins vs Patriots in the UK

Die-hard American football fans need look no further than NFL’s International Game Pass which costs £143.99 for every single regular season game, or just 50p per game! Unfortunately Sky Sports won’t be showing the Patriots vs Dolphins this weekend so NFL Game Pass is your best bet to watch this game in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers will still be able to catch some NFL action on Sunday though as the network will be showing the Vikings vs Packers and Saints vs Rams games. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for FREE

TSN may be the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada but unfortunately the network won’t be showing the Patriots vs Dolphins game. Luckily the streaming service DAZN has you covered and it will begin streaming coverage of Sunday’s game starting at 12pm ET. With DAZN you’ll be able to watch the game online, on mobile and on your favorite streaming devices since the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to check it out for yourself to watch the Patriots vs Dolphins.

Live stream Patriots vs Dolphins in Australia