Patriots vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch the 2019 NFL playoffs from anywhere

The New England Patriots will take on the Kansas City Chiefs tonight at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to see which team will earn a spot in this year’s Super Bowl. And there's no reason to miss out on the NFL playoff action - this guide will tell you how to get a Patriots vs Chiefs live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

The Patriots are entering the game on a high after defeating the Chiefs’ AFC West Rival the Los Angeles Chargers 41-28 while the Chiefs earned a solid 31-13 victory in their NFL Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts.

AFC Championship Game - when and where The New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off on Saturday January 20 to see which team will go onto play in the 2019 Super Bowl. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and kickoff time is set for 5.40pm local time (so 6.40pm New England time, 3.40pm PT, 11:40pm GMT).

Today’s game will see Patriots quarterback Tom Brady go up against this season’s MVP favorite in Patrick Mahomes. Mahones has really shined during his first season as a full-time starter with 50 touchdowns and he will certainly be one to watch during today’s game.

The stakes will certainly be high as the Patriots look to make it through to their third consecutive Super Bowl. The Chiefs on the other hand, have only won the Super Bowl once and that was back in 1970 - time to tear up the history books?

Whether you’re a Patriots fan in New England, a Chiefs fan in Kansas City or a football fan anywhere in the world, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream the AFC Championship on all of your devices so that you don’t miss a minute of the action.

How to watch the Patriots vs Chiefs game online from anywhere in the world

Watching from the US or UK? We'll tell you how to catch the AFC Championship final, further down the article.

But if you're somewhere else and just don't have the luxury of turning on your TV to watch NFL action - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Patriots vs Chiefs online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream so that you can watch the AFC Championship from anywhere in the world. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. But that's not to say there are some other very impressive options out there, with our top three being: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and then 3 months free with an annual plan

2. IPVanish: supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming Read more: Our guide to the best VPN service of 2019 From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a Patriots vs Chiefs live stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Patriots vs Chiefs in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch the Patriots vs. the Chiefs on CBS . The network will show the game at 6.40pm ET / 3.40pm PT and you can also watch it on your favorite streaming and mobile devices via CBS All Access . Unfortunately though, the service isn't free and will cost you either $5.99 a month with limited commercials or $9.99 a month commercial free

If signing up for a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL isn’t for you, keep reading as we’ll breakdown all the different ways to stream Patriots vs Chiefs live below.

Where can I watch the AFC Championship using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch the 2019 AFC Championship from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Mexico, Sweden, Israel, Portugal, Brazil, Russia, China, Denmark, Brazil, Japan, China, France, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Canada, Romania and more!

Other ways to watch the NFL Conference Championships online

Playstation Vue $44.99 per month - Playstation Vue is one option to watch the NFL playoffs and its basic Access package offers over 45 channels including ABC, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2. The service provides top-notch streaming quality as well as unlimited cloud DVR storage so you’ll never miss a game. A 5-day trial to Playstation Vue is also available to help you get started and most of the popular streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast are supported.

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

How to watch the Patriots vs. the Chiefs in the UK

American football fans in the UK will be able to watch the Patriots vs. the Chiefs on either Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports USA. The network will show the game at 11:40pm GMT on Sunday but a subscription is required. Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch all the action on their mobile devices via the Sky Go app . If £33.99 a month is too steep for you, you can always watch the game by purchasing a Sky Sports pass on Now TV . The service doesn’t show every NFL game but luckily it is showing both the NFC and AFC Championships. A Sky Sports day pass will run you £7.99 but there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch has if you were sat back at home.

