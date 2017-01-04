Panasonic brings 4K Blu-ray to the masses and HDR to OLED

CES 2017 has only just begun but it’s already revealed a number of new and, frankly, pretty awesome home technology advancements.

But none have been for the everyman - until now.

Panasonic has unveiled a bevy of new UHD Blu-ray players, meaning no matter your budget, there should be one that’s right for you.

The catchily-titled DMP-UB400, DMP-UB310 and DMP-UB300 Ultra HD Blu-ray players join the two other players Panasonic already has in the market (the UB900 and UB700) and offer up some great home entertainment smarts.

The UB400 and UB310 are both equipped with Wi-Fi, offer 4K streaming for both Netflix and Amazon Video, and support a number of hi-res audio formats.

There’s 2K to 4K upscaling on board too, thanks to the 4K Direct Chroma upscaling tech, and Panasonic has made it so that these players will react to ambient light - so if the room is bright, the colors will get brighter on the screen.

If you already have a Panasonic UHD player you'll be getting this new tech too, via a firmware upgrade later in the year.

The budget-friendly UB300 has the same technology on board but lacks Wi-Fi. Although Panasonic hasn’t mentioned prices, it is thought that these players will be a good deal cheaper than what is available at the moment.

HDR comes to Panasonic OLEDs

If you happen to have a bigger budget and are in the mood for some OLED love, then Panasonic also revealed a stunning OLED TV at CES 2017.

The EZ1002 is the world’s first HDR-ready OLED that also offers professional grade image processing - a color gamut that’s powered by Panasonic’s Studio Color HCX2 processor.

This processor can offer quality as close as the filmmakers get when watching their rushes through pro-quality monitors.

Panasonic hasn’t scrimped on the audio, either. It’s using its partnership with audio supremo Technics to make sure its Dynamic Blade Speaker is precision-tuned.

Panasonic has wisely chosen to make sure its HDR tech is compatible with the current industry standard and the new Hybrid Log Gamma HDR format. Given how much of a mess and confusion HDR is at the moment in the TV industry, it’s good this new format isn't being ignored.

The 65-inch EZ1002 will be available in Europe from June 2017. Price is TBC, but it’s wise to get that meeting in with your bank manager now.