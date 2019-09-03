Oppo let slip another Reno smartphone with a 90Hz display

It was only last week that Oppo unleashed its Reno 2 series of mid-range handsets , bringing three distinct new models to India. Now, Oppo's vice president Brian Shen has teased yet another Reno smartphone that is slated to land some time after September.

As representatives of the Chinese smartphone giant are known to do , Shen has taken to the social media platform Weibo to tease details of an upcoming Reno product, posting a series of partially cryptic details.

(Image credit: Weibo)

As noted in the post, the “Reno_ _ _” is not part of the Reno 2 lineup and won’t be arriving in September. In a reply to a user’s message (below) about 90Hz refresh rates being exclusive to OnePlus phones (Oppo’s sibling company), Shen seems to strongly hint that this upcoming Reno device will indeed also share this feature.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Is the Reno 5G already getting a successor?

As discovered by Ausdroid , an Oppo handset supporting 5G connectivity has been spotted on the regulatory website TENAA (the Chinese equivalent of the FCC) and, given some of its specs, it could well be the very same handset Shen is teasing.

This upcoming Reno 5G device will sport a 20x zoom camera, 3,930mAh battery, and a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Alongside the high refresh rate, this new Reno 5G handset will support Oppo’s 50w SuperVOOC fast-charging, which could well be what Shen is referring to when he says “also _ _w super flash upgrade version”.

Given this evidence, along with Shen’s tease and Oppo’s penchant for rapid releases, it doesn’t seem too unlikely that this could be the Oppo Reno 5G 2 (albeit, with a more elegant name).

Although this is all still in the realm of speculation, the rate at which Oppo is revealing and releasing smartphones recently indicates that we will likely learn much more about this smartphone in the coming weeks, if not days. So stay tuned.