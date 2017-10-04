Nokia 9 looks almost exactly like the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

We don’t know when the flagship Nokia 9 is launching, but we’re fairly sure it exists, and now we have a good idea of what it might look like too, thanks to a new leaked image. And what it looks like is a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

There’s a curved screen on the front, which according to previous rumors is a 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display (the same as the Galaxy S7 Edge), there are bezels above and below the screen, like the S7 Edge, and there’s what appears to be a glass back, like the S7 Edge. Even the Nokia 9’s camera is similarly positioned.

We can’t be too critical of it though, as if you’re going to imitate a phone the S7 Edge is a good choice, and there are quite a few differences too.

The Nokia 9 looks to have a curvy AMOLED screen and a familiar design. Credit: @baidunokibar

Not quite identical

For example, the Nokia 9’s fingerprint scanner is on the back (more like the Samsung Galaxy S8) and it has a dual-lens camera rather than a single-lens one. The glass back also looks more curved than on the S7 Edge.

Comparisons aside, if these images (shared by a Baidu user) are accurate the Nokia 9 is shaping up to be a good-looking phone, especially in the dark blue color scheme shown here. We don’t know all the colors the Nokia 9 will come in, but similar images in a copper shade were previously shared by Waqar Khan on Twitter.

As always we’d take these leaks with a pinch of salt, but we’d expect to see the Nokia 9 before the end of the year, and so far it looks like it will be a bigger, curvier alternative to the Nokia 8.

Via GSMArena