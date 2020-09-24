No, you can't upgrade Spider-Man PS4 to the PS5 remastered version

Sony's messaging for Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been confusing, to say the least, with fans and press alike initially unsure whether the game was DLC, a standalone title, or a sequel. And the latest confusion is caused by the Marvel's Spider-Man remaster, which is includes the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5.

The Spider-Man remaster sees the original PS5 game enhanced and remastered for the PS5, and includes all three DLC chapters in the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure.

However, it was initially unclear whether PS4 Spider-Man players would be given the option to upgrade to the remaster on PS5, but Sony has now confirmed that they can't. Well, not directly anyway.

Web of confusion

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

In a statement to Kotaku, Sony clarified that Spider-Man Remastered is not available as a standalone title, and only comes with the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Deluxe Edition.

So those who own Spider-Man on PS4 will not have the option to upgrade to Spider-Man Remastered. Meanwhile, those who own Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free but this upgrade will not include Spider-Man Remastered – instead, they will be given the option to pay to download the remaster for an extra $20 (around £16 / AU$29).

"Players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered," the statement says. "There are no plans currently to offer Marvel’s-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone. Players with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5."

So, long story short, you will need Spider-Man: Miles Morales to access Spider-Man Remastered. If you are upgrading from the PS4 version to PS5, or have the standard PS5 Miles Morales edition, then you will need to pay extra while those with the Ultimate Edition will get it included for free – and it's worth noting that your save progress from your original Spider-Man will not carry over to the remaster.

