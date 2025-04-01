The Last of Us is reportedly getting a mysterious physical PS5 special edition soon and I think it could be a bundle containing both games

News
By published

Yet another version of The Last of Us could be announced soon

Ellie from The Last of Us Part 2 pointing a gun (Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog)
  • One of The Last of Us games is reportedly getting a PS5 special edition release soon
  • It'll cost $109.99 or €119.99 and be available as a physical edition
  • The special edition could be a bundle containing both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

A new physical edition of The Last of Us is reportedly being released for the PlayStation 5.

That's according to reliable leaker 'Billbil-kun' at Dealabs, who reports that a "PS5 special edition" will be announced soon, but there's no indication as to what game it will be (via Eurogamer).

It's said that the special edition will cost $109.99 or €119.99 and will be "available in physical form on PS5 very soon".

There are no more details other than pricing, and Billbil-kun asks, "Could it be for Part 1, Part 2, or something entirely new?"

Following the release of The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the PS5 - the latter of which is getting a PC launch this week - it would make sense for this new special edition to be a bundle containing both games, especially considering the pricing - especially given season 2 of the HBO series is starting this month too.

"Everything seems to indicate that the officialisation of this edition, as well as the opening of pre-orders, would take place very soon, in a time window that we estimate within two months," said Billbil-kun.

We can cast any ideas about a Last of Us Part 3 aside for now since Naughty Dog is currently developing its new game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Described as a new sci-fi franchise, the game was announced last year and is set to launch on PS5. There's no release date just yet, but according to a recent report, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet won't launch until after 2026.

It could release in 2027 at the earliest, which means that a cross-gen launch for the PS5 and PS6 is a possibility.

