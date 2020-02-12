Netflix stops with the teasers and finally gives us a full Altered Carbon 2 trailer

Just last week, Netflix served up its first teaser for the long-awaited second season of Altered Carbon (now titled Altered Carbon 2), and while it did succeed in hyping us up, it only offered fleeting glimpses of actual footage from the show.

Now, Netflix has followed up that teaser with an honest-to-goodness full trailer which gives us an expanded look at the upcoming season, which stars Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as lead character Takeshi Kovacs' newest sleeve.

Described as being for "military use only", Kovacs' new body offers a host of high-tech upgrades, including "rapid healing, enhanced reaction time" and "other bells and whistles", such as the ability to have weapons fly directly into his hands.

The plot of Altered Carbon 2 sees Kovacs return to Harlan's World after many years in search of his long-lost love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry), only to find the planet besieged by war.

That all sounds like a marvelous setup for the show to deliver heaping helpings of bloody, bone-crunching action, which promises to be plentiful if the trailer below is anything to go by.

Season two of Altered Carbon will arrive on Netflix on February 27 – if you hurry, that might give you enough time to binge-watch the first season all over again.