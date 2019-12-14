More Philips Hue smart lights could be on the way early in 2020

Philips Hue bulbs have long been among the best ways to kit out your home with some smart lighting, and it looks as though the range is going to be expanding very early on in 2020.

A leaked product catalog discovered by Hueblog suggests we're going to see upgrades to existing lights as well as some new products, further expanding your options for inside and outside the home.

With CES 2020 getting underway on January 7, it seems a safe bet that Philips Hue (now owned by Signify) is going to reveal more at the tech expo. These new lights are slated to actually go on sale in the (northern hemisphere) spring of 2020.

If you've already got some Hue lights installed at home, and the all-important Philips Hue Bridge set up as well, these announcements could be well worth keeping an eye out for.

The lights fantastic

Of course it's no real surprise that new Philips Hue hardware is on the way – the company is always developing new products – but the leak does give us some specifics about what to expect.

A new version of the Impress light is apparently on the way, one that can be positioned anywhere, while the outdoor Lily light is getting an XL version.

The leaked brochure also mentions new lights called Nyro (with an unusual angular frame), Resonate (a wall lamp), Appear (a tube lamp), Attract (a lampshade-style wall lamp) and Daylo (a circular wall lamp).

It would seem these devices are all coming in white ambiance and multi-color versions, boosting what is already an impressive product line-up.

Via 9to5Mac