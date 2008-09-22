Pics of LG's new Android phone?

The phone with which LG hopes to lead the touchscreen market has been spotted in the wild – along with rumours it may be packing Android.

BGR has found pics of the KC910, which boasts an 8MP camera in a 14mm frame, along with smile and blink detection, digital image stabilisation, and a whole host of other camera treats to make you really think about ditching a standalone snapper.

However, the pictures here seem to show the normal LG OS in full flow – so it's likely LG will wait until next year before getting involved in the Android game. Though it could be just an interim version before the new Android OS gets loaded for launch...

Upgrades that weren't included in the Viewty include: boosted HSDPA, now running at a sweltering 7.2mbps, GPS with geotagging, and Wi-Fi for when you run out of data allowance or a 3G signal.

Hmmm... sounds better!

This will also be one of the first phones to take advantage of Dolby's new mobile software since the Korean company signed up with the audio specialists.

With the video playback on the Viewty already pretty good, thanks to DivX playback, the new KC910 also packs XviD, which should look pretty sweet on the WQVGA 3.2-inch screen.

Expected in October this year, it should be a cert for the US markets, but there's some doubt over whether it will make it to Europe... we think it's pretty likely though, given the success of the Viewty.