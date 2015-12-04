The best iPhone 6S Plus accessories
Top iPhone 6S accessories
You're probably pretty pleased with yourself. You've picked up the iPhone 6S Plus and you're comfortable in the knowledge that you've got the iPhone with the longest battery life out there, the best screen resolution and that access to all those lovely apps that Apple likes to offer.
The issues comes when you're trying to decide how to make the most of it - there are loads of accessories for the iPhone 6S 'normal', but the bigger brother can seem left out.
Not so, intrepid phone warrior - there are loads of ways to get the best out of your new phablet and they can really enhance things too...welcome to our guide featuring the latest and best iPhone 6S Plus accessories around.
Mophie Juice Pack
The iPhone 6 Plus had the biggest battery of any iPhone, but it's 5% smaller in the 6S Plus. It still delivers 2,750mAh, which is enough for the traditional all-day iPhone battery life, but that isn't always enough.
If you're going to be travelling far from plug points, an extra battery such as Mophie's excellent Juice Pack (£89.95) gives you another 2,600mAh to play with, almost doubling capacity.
It doubles as a very effective protective case, too, and you can get it in black, white or gold, but not Rose Gold.
Montar Car Mount
The iPhone 6S Plus needs a car mount that's big enough and strong enough to hold its considerable bulk, and as we've learnt the hard way it also needs a car mount that doesn't place it over heater vents when you're trying to stay warm in the winter time.
The £19 (around $27, AU$39) Montar Universal Car Mount meets those criteria and more. It's got a suction cup that's stronger than Superman, and a 3M adhesive patch if you want to stick it on your dashboard and never, ever take it off again.
Fugoo Bluetooth Speaker
We think the Fugoo is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy. It isn't too expensive - at the time of writing Amazon's doing it for £153 (around $230 / AU$315) - it delivers great battery life and most importantly, it sounds brilliant.
It'll go for 20 hours at full pelt, or 40 if you halve the volume, and it's shockproof, waterproof and rustproof. Whether you're looking for a brilliant bookshelf speaker or a beach party banger, the Fugoo should definitely be on your speaker shortlist.
Topeak Weatherproof Ridecase
Cars aren't the only vehicles iPhones get attached to. Many cyclists use them to track their rides or just keep them entertained on the move (somewhat dangerously).
The £40 Topeak Ridecase is tough and weatherproof, can be adjusted for both angle and rotation, and its QuickClick Mount installs easily on your handlebar, stem or stem cap. In a nice touch you can also buy a mount for use in the car, enabling you to switch vehicles without having to take your phone out of its case.
Jorno portable Bluetooth keyboard
The iPhone 6S Plus's big screen means it's a surprisingly good device for creating or working on documents, but we can't be the only people who'd rather have proper clicky keys when we're doing a lot of typing.
There are stacks of portable Bluetooth keyboards out there, but we're particularly taken with the clicky Jorno. It isn't cheap - it's $99 plus shipping from the US - but it looks and feels great, and the case turns into a stand for your Phone. It's strong enough to be a stand for iPads too.
Apple leather case
The world is hardly short of iPhone cases, but few of them are as well made as Apple's reassuringly expensive iPhone 6S Plus Leather Case.
The fit is superb, it looks and smells all leathery and the case does a good job of protecting your phone against lumps and bumps, but what we really like is the way it ages.
It's particularly good on the Saddle Brown flavour, which goes from OMG Why The Hell Did I Buy This Orange to a lovely rich deep brown as the weeks turn into months.
Nomad Key
Nomad makes some lovely cases and accessories, but we're going to plug, er, a plug. The Nomad Key is a cleverly designed key ring that has a USB connector at one end and a Lightning connector at the other so that you can charge your iPhone anywhere you can find a USB socket.
It's been designed to be as small as physically possible but it's also flexible to handle awkward spaces, and the terminals are made from scratch-resistant metal so you don't need to worry about keeping them covered. Yours for $24.95, which is about £16 / AU$33 plus shipping.
Olloclip 4-in-1
When you take photos with the iPhone 6S Plus you're using the best camera that's ever been part of an Apple device, not least because only the Plus gets optical image stabilisation.
The Olloclip makes the Plus even more flexible, giving you a choice of four additional lenses for a positively titchy £69.99.
The Olloclip adds wide angle, fisheye, macro 10x and macro 15x lenses to your iPhone's imaging arsenal, and you can use them on the main camera or on the front-facing camera to make your selfies spectacular.
Sony XBA-H1 headphones
Just like Meghan Trainor, we're all about dat bass - and with a frequency response starting at a positively teeth-rattling 5Hz, the Sony XBA-H1s are too.
The lack of inline controls or an inline microphone may be a deal-breaker for some, but if sound quality is the be-all and end-all then you really need to check these out.
As Cameron Faulker said in our in-depth review, it's "incredibly nuanced and rewarding… it sounds wonderful." The RRP is around £95 (around $145 / AU$200) but we've seen them going for £75 or less online.
Apple Watch
There are many wearable devices, fitness trackers and smartwatches to choose from, but provided you don't mind dealing with what's clearly a work in progress there's nothing quite like the combination of an iPhone 6S Plus and an Apple Watch.
That's especially true if you've got enough spare cash to go all matchy-watchy with materials and straps. Space Grey aluminium with a Saddle Brown leather strap? That'll do nicely.
The Watch extends your iPhone by adding sensors for the Health app, but its main benefit is that it reduces the amount of time you spend on your phone.