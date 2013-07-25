New Samsung Nexus 10 coming to join the 7 soon?

But can it have the same impact?

Just hours after the unveiling of the Google Nexus 7 we've heard word that the Nexus 10 could also be getting an update soon.

According to Google's Sundar Pichai, the new 10-incher refresh isn't far away. Or at least that's what the Wall Street Journal's Amir Efrati claimed on Twitter.

"Expect to see new 10-inch Nexus 10 Android tablet (made by @Samsung) in the near future, Google's @sundarpichai tells me" he said.

What's Next?

With no other details given beyond it being Samsung-built again, we'll let the speculation begin. However, the new Nexus 10 could very well follow in the footsteps of the last one and launch with a later version of Android. 5.0 Key Lime Pie, perhaps?

The new Nexus 7 launched last night, packing a high-res 323ppi display, 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 CPU, 2GB of RAM and Android 4.3.

We say announced. More like awkwardly re-announced after the tablet was outed early in the day by Best Buy. Way to spoil the fun, guys.

Via Android Authority