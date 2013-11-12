iPad mini 2 with Retina display goes on sale

Get one while you can

If you've been impatiently F5ing Apple's website waiting for sign of the iPad mini 2 with Retina display, you're in luck: the small but mighty tablet has gone on sale today.

You can order the iPad mini with Retina from Apple's website, although it looks as though external retailers are still waiting for stock and will only let you register interest.

Tablets should be with you within one to three working days, according to Apple's site.

Money money money

In Australia, the iPad mini 2 starts from $479 for the 16GB Wi-Fi only model, going up in increments to $949 which nets you the 128GB Wi-Fi and cellular edition (available on Telstra, Vodafone and Optus networks).

And what do you get for your money? The iPad mini 2 rocks a 7.9-inch display with Apple's super high-res screen tech known as Retina, an A7 64-bit processor and the latest version of iOS 7.

Those planning to buy an iPad mini 2 might want to be quick about it - although Apple's keeping quiet, multiple rumours over the past weeks have hinted that supplies may be short.