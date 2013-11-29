Trending
German cordless phone maker Gigaset launching Android tablets

Because why not?

Gigaset Android tablets
Don't expect to see these Gigaset tablets outside of Germany any time soon

A German company best known for its cordless phones has announced it's making the jump into Android tablet production with two new slates.

Gigaset isn't a household name outside Germany, but the 8-inch QV830 and the 10-inch QV1030 might go over well in the company's home country.

The higher-end option is nothing to sneeze at; it packs a fun quad-core Tegra 4 processor.

Unfortunately the Gigaset tablets are only scheduled for a German launch at this time, and for them to reach elsewhere (especially as far as the US) would take a huge leap of faith.

Update: We've been told by a Gigaset spokesperson that the tablets will also be winging their way to the UK, with a release date scheduled for Spring 2014.

Specs and such

TechRadar has mentioned Gigaset twice: once this past summer to note that a cordless phone had gone on sale, and before that in 2007 to discuss an odd-looking phone called the Siemens Gigaset Helium.

But the two new Gigaset tablets aren't quick cash-ins.

The QV830 is the more budget-friendly of the two, with a 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTek chip, a 1024 x 768 screen, 8GB of storage, and 5- and 1.2-megapixel cameras.

The QV1030 is more impressive, with a 1.8GHz quad-core Tegra 4 chip, a 2560 x 1600 screen, 16GB of storage, and moderately better 8- and 1.2-megapixel cameras.

The Gigaset Android tablets will both run the slightly outdated Android 4.2: Jelly Bean.

They're scheduled to be released in Germany in early December for €199 ($270, £165, AU$296) and €369 ($502, £307, AU$550), respectively.

At those price points these tablets might find it difficult to compete with the myriad other high-end tablets on the global market, so maybe it's best they remain on familiar turf.

Via Engadget

