Is this the weirdest Windows desktop PC yet?

Remember the O2 joggler, a much-maligned and criticised tethered digital notepad? PC manufacturers are following its footsteps in order to keep the price of computers down while offering the all-important genuine Windows licence.

The Pipo X8 is the first of a new breed of computers that offers a display, one of the requirements Microsoft put forward to convince OEMs to bundle Windows 8.1 with Bing for free on their tablets.

It actually costs less to add a touchscreen display than buying a genuine Windows license; this isn't a tablet though as you don't get a battery or cameras. The rest of the X8's specification is pretty much like the Pipo X7 that we reviewed a while back.

Quad power

There's a quad-core Intel Atom processor, 2GB of RAM, a microSD card slot, 32GB of RAM, a 7-inch touchscreen display with a 1024x600 pixel resolution, HDMI, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, an external antenna, a speaker, Bluetooth 4.0 and four USB 2.0 ports.

The X8 will be cheaper than the X7 at around $100 (about £60, AU$120) when it goes on sale in March.

Via: Notebook Italia