Cowon launches world's first auto-stereoscopic 3D PMP

Cowon announces this week that it is first to market with the world's first ever glasses-free (or 'auto-stereoscopic') 3D personal media player.

Cowon's new 3D PMP runs Windows CE 6.0 and is fully compatible with Windows 7/Vista/XP/2000/ME, Mac OS X and Linux v2.4.

The Cowon 3D's display is a 4.8-inch 800 x 400 widescreen and the device is also capable out outputting 1080p video via a HDMI slot.

There is the choice of two Flash-compatible browsers including Opera Mobile. Additionally, the Cowon 3D also includes a documents app, a voice recorder and dictionary apps.

Wi-Fi is limited to 802.11 b/g, with the manufacturer claiming that the device has a battery life that extends to 45 hours for audio or 10 hours for video playback.

The Cowon 3D comes with either 32GB or 64GB of Flash memory is available in 32GB or 64GB, expandable via an SD card slot.

The Cowon 3D is out in December in Korea for the equivalent of around $430 for the 32GB model or $510 for the 64GB version. No word yet on UK distribution and pricing.

