LG Wear OS smartwatch could work like a Samsung Gear watch

LG dived early into the Android Wear smartwatch market, and it's looking as though it might be leading the charge with the rebranded Wear OS wearable wave, too.

An FCC filing has pointed towards the launch of new wristwatch just over the horizon, making use of circular carousel app list as opposed to the standard Android Wear vertical scroll list.

This would make it quite similar to the interface seen in Samsung Gear devices, and could point to the future direction that Wear OS could take, should this device prove a reference model for the rest of the line going forward.

More time for Wear

The timing of the filing is pertinent too. Being revealed just days ahead of the Google I/O keynote suggests it could take center stage at Google's annual tech showcase.

Fresh details come hot on the heels of a succession of LG wearable rumors, with the FCC filing likely pointing to the touted LG Timepiece device.

This is expected to be a hybrid smart and quartz watch, falling back to mechanical hands when the battery dies, giving you 100 additional hours of timekeeping.

With a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 display, it is said to make use of the now-ageing Snapdragon 2100 processor, 768MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. It appears unlikely it would feature GPS, NFC or a cellular connection, however.