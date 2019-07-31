Lensbaby shifts its focus to Canon EOS R and Nikon Z lines

Lensbaby has made a name for itself crafting offbeat lens options, with its psychedelic images characterized by sweet spots that quickly blend into trippy, blurred peripheries.

The company has done a stellar job of catering for users of various DSLR and mirrorless marques, and now the company is adding two more, with the announcement that many of its most popular models are to be available in Canon EOS R and Nikon Z mounts.

The Portland-based company has confirmed that the Sol 45mm f/3.5, Trio 28mm f/3.5, Composer Pro II, Velvet 56mm f/1.6 and Velvet 85mm f/1.8 will be available in both Canon EOS R and Nikon Z fits.

Lensbaby currently caters for users of many different DSLRs and mirrorless systems. (Image credit: Future)

Currently, those wishing to use existing Canon EF- or Nikon F-mount Lensbabies with their newer mirrorless bodies can do so via lens adapters available for both new mirrorless systems.

That's great for older options like the Control Freak and Spark, which aren't currently available in these new mounts, although these fresh options have the advantage of negating the need for adapters.

US Lensbaby fans can order the new optics from the company's website, while those in the UK can get them from Wex Photo Video. In Australia? You can pre-order the new lenses through CRK Photo Imaging.