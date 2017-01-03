Lenovo’s Miix 720 is a killer 2-in-1 gunning for the Surface Pro

Lenovo has plenty of interesting stuff to show off at this year’s CES, and those who want to stay productive on the move will definitely be interested in the new Miix 720 – a compelling Surface Pro rival – along with new ThinkPad X1 models.

Lenovo’s Miix 720 is a 2-in-1 detachable featuring a 12-inch Gorilla Glass display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 (3:2 ratio, just like Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4), so it certainly won’t be lacking on the sharpness front.

Read more: Lenovo IdeaPad 530S

The device is driven by a Kaby Lake processor (up to Core i7) and has integrated graphics (Intel HD Graphics 620), and it can be specified with up to 16GB of system RAM, and up to 1TB of storage in the form of a PCIe SSD.

It’s 14.6mm thick with the keyboard attached and weighs 1.1kg, although the tablet on its own is just 8.9mm and weighs 780g. Lenovo has installed a 41WHr battery which gives a claimed life of up to 8 hours.

As for cameras, there’s a pair of these on board, with a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and a 1-megapixel front-facing infrared camera which can be used in conjunction with Windows Hello and facial recognition to unlock the PC swiftly and without fuss.

Connectivity comprises of a USB Type-C port, along with one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 connector, plus there’s 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 on board, too. And for the OS, you get a choice of either Windows 10 Home or Pro.

Other perks include a precision touchpad, backlit keyboard, and a bundled Lenovo Active Pen 2 for Windows Ink duties, a stylus which offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The Miix 720 also boasts a nifty kickstand with dual hinges that offer a smooth action, the company claims.

Lenovo has priced this 2-in-1 starting at $999.99 (around £815, AU$1,390), which is the same as the base Core i5 model of the Surface Pro 4. It comes in two color choices – Champagne Gold and Iron Gray – and is due to hit the shelves in April.

If bought separately, the Lenovo Active Pen 2 will set you back $60 (around £50, AU$85), and the stylus is available next month.

Carbon copy

Lenovo also revealed a trio of new ThinkPad X1 models, with the fifth-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon being the central attraction.

The new X1 Carbon is smaller than its predecessor, fitting a 14-inch display into a 13-inch form factor, with the laptop measuring 323 x 217 x 15.95mm and weighing 1.12kg, and still maintaining its durability thanks to the carbon fiber reinforced chassis which the name derives from.

The 14-inch IPS display can either be Full HD, or you can opt for a 2560 x 1440 resolution screen. When it comes to the processor, Kaby Lake is on the menu (up to Core i7), with integrated graphics (Intel HD Graphics 620) and up to 16GB of 1866MHz system memory. Storage options range from a 128GB SATA SSD up to a 1TB PCIe solid-state drive.

Connectivity is also a big selling point, with a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, another pair of USB 3.0 ports, plus an HDMI connector, Ethernet port, along with microSD and microSIM slots (4G LTE-A is on board for when you can’t get on a Wi-Fi network).

As for battery life, that’s rated at up to 15.5 hours Lenovo says, giving plenty of longevity for when you’re out and about.

Various security measures are also on board the new X1 Carbon, including an infrared camera for logging in with facial recognition via Windows Hello, plus there’s an optional ‘match-on-chip’ fingerprint sensor (meaning all data is stored and processed in the sensor itself, keeping security tighter).

Lenovo further notes that this is the first business-class laptop which supports FIDO-enabled biometric authentication for PayPal via that fingerprint sensor.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon also offers an improved precision touchpad (with physical buttons) and comes in a new silver paint job as well as the traditional black color scheme. The notebook will be out in February with prices starting at $1,349 (around £1,100, AU$1,870).

X1 Yoga and Tablet

To round things off, Lenovo unveiled the refreshed ThinkPad X1 Yoga and ThinkPad X1 Tablet.

The X1 Yoga is a convertible notebook with a 360-degree hinge that offers an option on a 14-inch, 2560 x 1440 resolution OLED display for vivid colors and deep blacks. Alternatively, you can plump for an IPS panel of the same res, or a lower-resolution 1920 x 1080 IPS screen.

Again, this refreshed model offers Kaby Lake processors (with integrated Intel HD Graphics or Intel Iris) and an IR camera, optional fingerprint reader, an improved keyboard, plus better connectivity – indeed this Yoga has the same range of ports as the X1 Carbon, the only difference being that you get an extra USB 3.0 port here.

Battery life is claimed at up to 15 hours, and Lenovo has also improved the ThinkPad Pen Pro with a ‘soft elastomer tip’ that ensures a more natural writing experience with the stylus.

The ThinkPad X1 Tablet (2-in-1 with detachable keyboard) has also been updated with Kaby Lake processors, and a ‘productivity module’ which boosts overall battery life by 5 hours (so the device lasts for up to 15 hours, rather than 10 hours).

Furthermore, there’s a ‘presenter module’ available which bolts on projection capabilities meaning users can benefit from a 60-inch display for when presentations need to be supersized.

Lenovo’s refreshed X1 Yoga will be available in February with the price tag starting at $1,499 (around £1,220, AU$2,080), with the X1 Tablet to follow in March starting at $949 (around £775, AU$1,320).